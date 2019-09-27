Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
Burien Community Center
1954 - 2019
July 26, 1954 - June 29,2019
Burien Washington
Born in Aberdeen, Maryland, and raised in Pacific Grove, Christine was in the first Pacific Grove Community High School graduating class.
She had just retired with 33 years at the Seattle law firm of Perkins Coie.
Christine was also an artist in several media: metal, textiles and water color and had shown and sold her works in several Seattle art galleries. Her dream was to continue her art, but cancer extinguished that dream.
Christine leaves behind her brothers John and Steve, her best friend Mark and many nieces and nephews,
A memorial is to be held Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at the Burien Community Center.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
