Christopher Ethan Henden
March 10, 1975 ~ April 27, 2020
Pacific Grove
Christopher Ethan Henden, lifelong resident of Pacific Grove, CA, died unexpectedly at the age of 45 on April 27, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal, his two children Alana Jade and Ethan Sol, parents Katie and Jack Henden of Pacific Grove, mother-in-law Barbara Landeros of Sacramento, sister Kacey (Phil Giammanco), sister-in-law Dawn Schlegel, nephews Avery Landeros, Anthony, Jack Giammanco, nieces Jordan, Alexandra Giammanco, cousins Keri (Bobby Dillard), Sarah (Matt Borek), Frank Mahaney, Aunts Victoria Phillips and Karen Mahaney-Low, including many other family members, friends, and loved ones.
Chris and Crystal met in kindergarten at David Avenue School, and were lifelong friends. After Crystal moved to Sacramento, they were reunited and got married on October 23, 1999. They just celebrated their 20-year anniversary.
Chris was born March 10, 1975 at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. He lived his entire life in Pacific Grove and graduated from Pacific Grove High School in 1993. Chris's first job as a teen was with the City of Pacific Grove Recreation Department. This began his long-lasting love of community and youth sports. He worked several years at Carmel Valley Ranch at the golf course, where he contemplated becoming a teaching golf professional. He loved that course and he loved those members. His last twenty years were spent working for his family at California Acoustics, alongside his father and cousin, Frank. During this time, Chris and Frank developed a brotherly bond that stretched far beyond work or family ties, working their region from San Jose to Paso Robles.
Chris's coaching career began alongside his dad while in his teens. He has coached soccer, golf, baseball, softball, and basketball. He volunteered for PG Pony, spending countless hours coaching and prepping fields. His dedication to his community and our youth is beyond measure. He loved watching his nephews and nieces, along with all local youth play. He considered and treated all of them like his own.
Above all, he was so proud of his children. He couldn't wait to be a father, and didn't take one moment for granted. His skill in the family business allowed him to live his dream of coaching his children. Endearing memories from his own sports-filled youth motivated him to pass on life lessons from the field as well as the home. Practice and play could come every day after early morning work hours. This work/life balance allowed him to be involved in their school, their activities, and their friends. He was their biggest fan, on and off the field.
Chris was a man of integrity. He lived by the Golden Rule of treating others as he would like to be treated. Chris found joy on the golf course, peace on the playing field, and had a passion for BBQ. Family, friends, neighbors, and strangers would remember and anticipate his skills at the grill. Chris remained the sweet boy with the inviting smile who loved his family and was a loyal friend. All those who knew him could count on his steadfast ways and silent strength. He was at home by the ocean and never left his town or his family and lived his dream of raising his own children in the places he loved.
Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will be announced later in the year.
The Henden Family would like to thank our community and loved ones for their unbelievable support. Chris lived a life taking care of others, and we are so thankful to our family, friends, and community for taking care of us during this difficult time. We are overwhelmed with this immense support. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to leave messages for Chris's family.
