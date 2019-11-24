|
Cindy Lynn (Vickers) Memmott
Feb. 3, 1958 - Sept. 11, 2019
Pacific Grove, CA & Ogden, UT
Cindy Lynn Memmott, 61, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 11, 2019 at Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Cindy was a precious, gentle, kind and loving person to everyone she met and was loved by all in return. Cindy was a wonderful mother to her children, Amber and Christopher, and grandchildren, Mason and Tatum. Her family is deeply saddened by her tragic passing and will cherish and adore her forever. We love and miss you, Cindy.
Cindy was born in Bakersfield, CA, to Garner Franklin and Darlene (Summerfield) Vickers. She moved with her family to Pacific Grove, CA where she attended PG Middle School, PG High and Monterey Peninsula College. After graduation, Cindy worked for Aspen Airways in Lake Tahoe, then moved to Aspen, CO, where she met and married Jeffery Brian Memmott on June 3, 1983. Cindy and Jeffery returned to Pacific Grove with their daughter, Amber and son Christopher was born. For many years, Cindy worked at Bank of America in Monterey where made many new friends. Cindy and her family moved back to Utah once again, where she worked as an office manager and dental assistant for a prosthodontist. She loved her hometown, Monterey, CA where services will be held at a later date.
Cindy is survived by her children, Amber Akin (J.R.), Christopher Memmott (TT), grandchildren, Mason Wagoner, Tatum Akin, her mother Darlene Middlebrook and sisters Debbie Vickers, and Linda Finan (Tom). She was preceded in death by her father, Garner Vickers, and the love of her life, Jeff Memmott. Cindy is also survived by her step siblings and stepfather, Ken Middlebrook as well as many Vickers family members.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 24, 2019