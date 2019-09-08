|
Clarence William Kellogg
1940 - 2019
Pacific Grove
Born in Iowa, Clarence, known as "Kelly", moved to the Monterey Peninsula to attend Defense Language Institute in 1960 while serving honorably in the US Navy. It was here that he met the love of his life, Marlene. They spent their 58 years together raising a family of 3 children among the beauty of the Pacific Grove coast.
Kelly was very involved as a parishioner at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church. He taught confirmation classes for many years, served as a Eucharistic minister, sang in the choir, ministered to the elderly, and served in many other capacities.
He also was a Professed member of the Seclular Order of Discalced Carmelites and a member of the Monterey Council of the Knights of Columbus.
In his professional life, he worked for the Department of Defense at DMDC where he made lifelong friends. He had a key role in converting the former Silas B. Hayes Hospital at Ft. Ord to become a Department of Defense Center. For this accomplishment, he received the Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition in 1998.
For recreation, Kelly was a former runner as well as a tennis and racquetball player. Later in life, he started golfing, which became his favorite recreational pastime.
Kelly was predeceased by his parents and his sister. He leaves behind his wife Marlene, and their 3 children, Kellene, Michael and Christina. He is also survived by his 3 sisters, Geraldine, Ardith, Karen, and his brother, Lance.
He had 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; they were all a great source of joy for him, and they all adored their "Boompa".
His generosity of love for his family is his greatest legacy he leaves behind.
A memorial mass will be held September 14, 2019 at 10:00 at St. Angela Merici Church.
Donations in memory of Clarence Kellogg can be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 27601 CA-1, Carmel-By-The-Sea, 93923
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 8, 2019