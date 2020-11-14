1/1
Claudette Edith Massa
1942 - 2020
January 3, 1942 - November 6, 2020
Salinas
Claudette Edith Massa, 78, passed away peacefully at home on November 6, 2020, after a seven-year battle with cancer. Born in Salinas on January 3, 1942, to Edith and William Anthony Massa, she lived the majority of her life in Salinas. Other places she lived include Wyoming, Denver, Alaska and Japan.
Claudia is survived by her brother, William Dennis Massa, and her nieces and nephew, Tammy Massa, Sean Massa and Dana Sicley. Claudia was extremely devoted to her family and for the past 20 years, she worked for her brother at Bill Massa Company. She was loved by many.
Claudia was the kind of person that made you feel good about yourself, was always interested in what you had to say and the first to say "how can I help" if someone was in need. She was a very positive person, always looking for the good in things and people and striving to really understand other's points of view.
To say Claudia loved animals, especially cats, would be an understatement. She tirelessly took care of many homeless cats as well as her own, going out of her way every day to make sure they were fed and sheltered. She was fiercely protective of them making sure they were safe and secure in order for them to live the best life they could.
We would like to give a special thank you to Claudia's friend, Minh Sepagan. Minh and Claudia had been friends for 20 years, since Minh took care of Claudia's mother, Edith. Minh helped us take care of Claudia during the seven years she battled cancer, especially during the final months of her life and we don't know what we would have done without her.
Visitation will be held at Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 West San Luis St., Salinas, CA. 93901 on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from Noon to 4 pm followed by the rosary.
The service will be at Madonna del Sasso Church, 320 East Laurel Dr., Salinas, CA 93906 on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10am. There will be a celebration of life at the home of Bill Massa following Monday's service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to "Animal Friends Rescue Project" at P.O. Box 51083, Pacific Grove, CA 93950.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Struve and Laporte
NOV
15
Celebration of Life
The home of Bill Massa
NOV
16
Service
10:00 AM
Madonna del Sasso Church
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
