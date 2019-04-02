Claudette "Sunny" Hill-Aguilar

September 2, 1948 - March 26, 2019

Seaside

It is with the deepest sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Claudette "Sunny" Aguilar who passed away on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at the age of 70. Sunny was a lifelong resident of the Monterey Peninsula. She grew up in Pebble Beach and attended Pacific Grove High School.

Sunny's career was spent working as a bartender, telephone answering service operator and in later years, in the healthcare field. She met the love of her life Richard Aguilar through their common bound of bartending. They spent the next forty years together as they will now spend eternity.

Sunny is survived by her son Lawrence Hill, brother Ken Hutchinson II (Sue), cousins Maria Margosin, Rosalie Flores, Chris Lonero (Melissa), Joseph Lonero (Jackie) and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Aguilar and parents Kenneth Hutchinson Sr and Antonina Hutchinson.

Services and interment will be Friday April 5, 2019 at 9:30am at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, 2900 Parker Flats Rd. Seaside (Fort Ord). In Lieu of flowers the family request contributions or donations to s, (www.woundedwarriorsproject.org), Alzheimers ( ), ( ), or the ASPCA (www.aspca.org).

The family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to Nick Bermudez and staff at Bermudez Family Cremations & Funerals Monterey.

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





View the online memorial for Claudette "Sunny" Hill-Aguilar Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary