Cliserio Anthony "Tony" Diaz
January 27, 1939 ~ January 11, 2020
Salinas
Cliserio Anthony "Tony" Diaz, age 80, left to be with our Lord in Heaven on January 11, 2020 in Salinas, CA, surrounded by his loving children and extended family.
The youngest of 12 children born to the late Alejo Lopez Diaz and Balbina (Padilla), Tony Diaz graduated from Salinas High School in 1957 and from Hartnell College with an AA in Business Administration.
Tony was drafted into the US Army in February 1962. Stationed in Korea, he served our country with honor and dignity. Throughout his time in the service, he ranked as a Specialist and received commendations for being a Sharpshooter with an M-1 Rifle and an M-14 Rifle Expert. He was honorably discharged in February of 1964.
After his discharge, Tony moved back to his home of Salinas, started his family, and eventually started his own business, which he ran until his last days with us.
Tony became a well-known icon in Salinas as the owner of Tony Diaz Bail Bonds. Through his leadership, compassion, and an unwavering desire to help his community, he was able to help thousands of families through his business. He was known as the most compassionate bail bondsman in the entire town.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents and ten of his siblings. He is survived by his dear partner, Mary Benson, as well as his siblings, Charlie Diaz & Teresa (Teddy) Diaz, his children, Steve Diaz, Mark Diaz, Derek Diaz, and Michelle Diaz, and his step-children, Tony Largo, Janelle Varada, Paula Quinn Largo, Henry Cruz and Kristian Cruz. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his best friend, Rocky the Shih-Tzu.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on January 24 at 1;00 PM at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 E Laurel Drive in Salinas, California at 1:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life in the parish hall. All who knew of Tony's life and kindness are more than welcome to be with the family at these services. To sign Tony's guestbook and leave messages for his family, please visit www.baysidecommunitymortuary.com.
Primeramenta Dios
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 19, 2020