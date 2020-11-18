Craig Lee HemphillApril 9, 1949 - November 13, 2020SalinasCraig Lee Hemphill, 71, died November 13, in Salinas, CA after a short illness, with his wife by his side.Craig was born to parents Jack and June (Zimmerman) Hemphill in Joplin, Missouri. He has been a resident of Monterey County for the last 45 years, mostly in Pacific Grove. He was the owner of Hemphill Appraisal Service and worked at Mr. Z's Jewelry in the American Tin Cannery for many years, and as an auctioneer before that. He graduated from Chapman College with a degree in Business Administration.Craig is survived by his wife, Jean Chapin, of Salinas, a daughter and 2 sons, Jessica Hemphill Swart (Clayton) of Malawi, Africa; Austin Hemphill (Becky) of Garland, Nebraska; and Andrew Barron of San Diego, California; 2 stepsons, Erik Thurman of Fremont, California and Bryan Thurman of Mill Creek, Washington; 8 grandchildren; and a sister, Kelly Hemphill, of Elgin, Texas.Craig was an active member and president of the Monterey Country Dance Community and Sage Stompers Square Dance Club, and an avid Harley rider. He loved to travel and visit family in Malawi, Japan, and throughout the United States. He was known far and wide for his gregarious personality, enthusiasm for life, love of dance, and willingness to help anyone in need. He will be sorely missed.For safety concerns, there will be no memorial.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to:Monterey Country Dance Community, P.O. Box 1734, Monterey, CA 93942.