Crawford Edward "Buddy" Foy, Jr.
December 18, 1940 - August 9. 2020
Columbia, South Carolina
Dr. Crawford E. Foy Jr (Buddy) of Columbia, S.C. and formerly of Monterey, Ca. passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 9, 2020. Buddy was born on December 18, 1940 to Crawford and Sara Foy. He grew up in Columbia, SC, attended Schneider Elementary, Hand Middle, and Dreher High School (c/o '59). He then went up to Wofford College, where he was a KA, graduated in 1963 with a degree in Biology, and then attended the Medical College of Virginia for dental school. He went into the Navy after dental school, served in Vietnam, and was stationed in Monterey, CA at the Naval Postgraduate School. This is where he met his wife of 51 years, Linda Press. Linda and Buddy settled in Monterey in 1970 where he had a private dental practice until his retirement in 1999. They then relocated to Columbia, SC in 2014 to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Linda; his son, Darren (Tay) of Columbia; his son, Randy (Amy) of Richmond, VA; and his daughter, Katie Harvard (Banks) of Charleston, SC. He also leaves behind seven perfect grandchildren: Allen, Carter, Sara, Trevor, Brett, Kate, and Emma. In addition, Buddy will also be missed by his great friend and father-in-law, Leo Press (98 years young). He is predeceased by both his parent and his sister, Kemper Zeigler (Jim).
Buddy was one of the most thoughtful and caring men to both his friends, family, and strangers (don't know that he ever met one, though.) He will be missed by his California FRUNCH bunch, the "ladies in the office", Tuesday Troopers, the Old Capital Club, his Shandon UMC choir buddies, his golf groups on the West Coast (Coral de Tierra) and in Columbia (Forest Lake and Spring Valley), and his Monterey & Capital Rotary Club friends. Buddy has always taken great pride in his yard, grass, tomatoes, and orchids. He taught his children/grandchildren the value of hard work and doing a job right the first time. As he would always say before the kids left the house: "Remember who you are and be proud of what you do."
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a service for Buddy with family only at 11 o'clock, Saturday, August 15th, at Shandon United Methodist Church. A livestream may be viewed by visiting his page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Memorials in Buddy's remembrance can be made to Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205, Wofford College, 429 N. Church Street. Spartanburg, SC 29303 or the Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.
