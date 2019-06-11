|
Cynthia R. Langley
August 8, 1954 - May 31, 2019
Lawrenceville, NJ
Cynthia R. Langley of Lawrenceville, NJ passed away on May 31, 2019 at the age of 64. She was born in Ft. Mead, Maryland to Elmer and Irene Washington. Cynthia is survived by her husband of 46 years Robert Langley, her son Robert Langley, Jr., her grandchildren, Tyrin Beauchamp, Kayawna Langley, Malanii Langley, Laurence Langley, Allen Langley, her great-granddaughter, Makara, who was born on 6/10/2019, her siblings Patricia Taylor, Joyce Harrison, Daniel Washington and a host of nieces, nephews, and loving friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Cheryl Washington.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 4pm at Mission Mortuary, Seaside. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11am at Mission Memorial Park, Seaside.
Published in The Monterey Herald on June 11, 2019