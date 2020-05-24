Dale Brott
May 17, 1932 - February 15, 2020
Del Rey Oaks, CA
The family of Dale "Fats" Brott shares the loss of our loved one. He was "The best."
Dale was born in Tacoma, WA to Olga and Leo Brott. He shared his mom's dresser drawer with his twin, Dean Brott. Given their sizes, they were given the fitting nicknames of "Fats" and "Tiny."
The family moved to Bremerton, WA where the twins and their older siblings excelled in all sports. Dale met his wife, Donna Larson, in kindergarten and they were married for 65 years. They had two daughters, Tracey and Sherri. Dale worked for The Bremerton Sun and transferred as circulation manager to The Telegram-Tribune in San Luis Obispo, CA.
It was difficult for them to leave family and close friends, but fortunately they moved to Princeton Place, a cul-de-sac where they acquired a family of new lifelong friends.
Dale continued his newspaper career at The Herald in Monterey in the 1970s, finding another family of wonderful friends. Dale loved traveling, sports, and golf. Upon his retirement from the newspaper, he worked as a Marshall at Poppy Hills for many years.
Dale was grateful to have so many caring friends who helped him after his stroke and were by his side. A special thank you to Dr. R King, Dr. P Shah, Dr. K Juenger, and Dr. D McDermott for the special care they provided to our loved one.
Dale is survived by his wife Donna Brott, daughter Sherri Watkins and her husband Larry Watkins, his brother Don Brott of Bremerton, WA, his endearing grandchildren, Corey Watkins, Cassie Gowing, Parker Gowing, loving nephews, nieces, and many close friends.
He was preceded in memoriam by his beloved daughter Tracey Brott Gowing, his brother Leo Brott, his sister Lorraine Fetterolf, and his twin brother Dean "Tiny" Brott.
In lieu of flowers, please help someone in need in his memory. He was one of a kind and will be remembered as one of the "good guys you meet in life..." If you needed anything, he'd be there. Dale will forever be missed and loved. A celebration of a "life well lived" will be held at a later date.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 24, 2020.