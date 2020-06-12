Dan WilliamsMarch 20, 1927- June 5, 2020MontereyDan Williams passed peacefully at home on Friday, June 5th, after several months of declining health. His wife, Sheila Williams, and their beloved family pets, Olive, Ace, Chex and Funny Face were at his side. Dan was the son of missionaries and spent much of his early life at pentecostal missions in Peru where he became fluent in Spanish and acquired a lifelong love of Latino music, dance, literature and cuisine. He enlisted in the Navy when he was sixteen and served in the Pacific during the final two years of WWII. He served once again in the Naval Reserves during the Korean Conflict. Dan completed his high school education at Monterey High and earned both a bachelor's and master's degree at SJSU. He taught at Salinas High School for thirty years and coached a variety of sports including tennis, soccer and gymnastics. During retirement, Dan developed and indulged a passion for travel, which took him to Europe, Africa, South America and to many National Parks in the United States. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Busey Williams, and his daughter Kristine Pindar. He is survived by his wife Sheila McMahon Williams, daughter Denise Williams Burks, son Scott Williams, grandsons Earl Pindar and Ryan Williams, granddaughter Lia Williams, niece Donna McAtee, and nephews Lyndon and Devon Schutzler. Dan will be remembered lovingly by all who knew him for his kindness, his wit, his love of jazz, and his devotion to and generous support of many commendable causes. In lieu of flowers, please remember Dan with a gift in his name to the ACLU, the Sierra Club, Defenders of Wildlife, Best Friends Animal Society or to Peace of Mind Dog Rescue, the charity nearest and dearest to his heart.