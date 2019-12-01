|
Dana Kay (Davis) Calhoon
September 22, 1937 ~ November 27, 2019
Pebble Beach
Dana died Wednesday, November 27th at home, with her husband and daughters holding her hands. Born in Glendale, California, Dana attended Cornell University in Utica, New York and graduated from Mary Washington College in 1959. While there, she met Midshipman Theodore Hoyle (Ted) Calhoon. The two married on September 10, 1960 and were blessed by the birth of Elizabeth-Lloyd Hoyle on July 31, 1961. A second daughter, Anne Matthews was born on January 21, 1963. The young family happily made their permanent home on the Monterey Peninsula in 1969.
Dana is survived by her youngest sister, Priscilla Davis (Nicholas) Moon, her precious nieces and nephews and seventeen great nieces and nephews whom she called her Grandy Kids. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her middle sister, Pamela Davis Fox and her beloved son-in-law, Roger Sherman Findley III.
Dana would always say that her first and most important career was as a stay-at-home wife and mom but that was by no means her only job. She was hired by the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System where for over fourteen years she developed and ran the many patient screening, care and support programs offered by the hospital. She was passionate about helping families cope with cancer.
An active volunteer in the community, Dana served on the board of the local Girl Scout Council, the Junior League of Monterey County and was Director of the Monterey County Arts Council.
In retirement, Dana, with her adored Ted by her side, traveled extensively, entertained frequently, and lived her best life every day. Even when her health constrained her adventurous spirit, her enthusiasm for life was undiminished. Whether her countless friends, her colleagues at work, her devoted caregivers, or even the people she met at the grocery store, Dana loved the people she knew and they loved her. She and her family extend galaxies of gratitude for the exceptional support and care she received at Community Hospital, Westland House, and from the VNA and Hospice Angels as well as the many friends, family and loved ones who cared for her with devotion.
A memorial service will be held after the New Year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Youth Arts Collective (YAC), 472 Calle Principal, Monterey, CA, 93940 or Peace of Mind Dog Rescue, 615 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, CA 93950. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Dana's guest book and leave messages for her family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 1, 2019