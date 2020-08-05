1/1
Daniel McKay
1933 - 2020
Daniel McKay
July 3, 1933-April 27, 2020
Del Rey Oaks
Daniel (Dan) McKay, 86, a longtime resident of the Monterey Peninsula, died at his home on April 27, 2020. Dan and his wife Jean came to the U.S. from Scotland in 1963, settling in Pacific Grove. There they raised their two children, Danny and Isabelle. Dan and Jean moved to Del Rey Oaks in 1985. Dan worked for the City of Pacific Grove at the Municipal Golf Course where he became the Assistant Superintendent. He retired from the City of P.G. in 1999. Dan was a loving husband and father, and a friend to many. Always good-natured and laughing, he was just a really great guy. Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, and his daughter, Isabelle McKay Giacalone. Dan is survived by his son, Daniel McKay, and two grandsons, Thomas Giacalone and Derek Giacalone (Isabelle).
A memorial service will be held for Daniel on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Point Pinos Grill at the Pacific Grove Municipal Golf Course. A Zoom meeting will be arranged for those who are unable to attend in person.


View the online memorial for Daniel McKay

Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Aug. 5, 2020.
