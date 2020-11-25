Daniel Tarallo Jr.August 12, 1936-November 21, 2020MontereyDaniel Tarallo Jr., 84, died peacefully on November 21 from natural causes. Born in Somerville, Massachusetts, Dan was the youngest child of Daniel Sr. and Rose Tarallo.One of Dan's earliest memories was watching GI's celebrate the end of World War 2 on the train he and his family were on as they traveled across the country to Monterey in 1945 in search of a better life. Dan remained a resident of the Monterey Peninsula for the entirety of his life.After graduating high school and attending Monterey Peninsula College, Dan earned a bachelor's degree in business and teaching from San Francisco State University and later acquired his master's degree in counseling. Dan was a beloved teacher and counselor at Monterey High School for 18 years, known for his approachability and sincere dedication to his students. He also mentored numerous teenagers in his leadership role with Young Life. After retiring from public education, Dan established a private practice as a marriage and family counselor.Dan was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants, the 49ers, and the Warriors. He also developed an appreciation for watching golf later in life. A lifelong Democrat, Dan was proud to cast his final vote in the 2020 Election. Dan enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Carmel Foundation and BBQing with family. He was also well known for his gift of whistling.Dan was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters (Mary Riso, Gloria Mercurio, and Dolores Wallace), and dear friend Nubby Dudley.Dan is survived by his former wife and friend Judy Sheeler; his daughter Robin Josefczyk (Mark) of Cincinnati; son Eric Tarallo of Monterey; six grandchildren: Adam Josefczyk (Jessica), Jordan Ruf (Carl), Megan Tallman (David), Johnny Tarallo (Carley), Juliana Tarallo, and Jenna Tarallo; two great-grandchildren (Jane and Holden); and many nieces and nephews.Family members cannot recall one time when Dan spoke negatively about another individual. It is this legacy of kindness, unconditional acceptance, and love that will continue to inspire all that knew him.The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dan's name to the Carmel Foundation, VNA Hospice, or Monterey Peninsula Meals on Wheels.