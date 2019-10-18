|
|
Daniel Warren Gotshall
December 20, 1929 ~ July 29, 2019
Monterey
Daniel Warren Gotshall, 89 of Springfield, IL, passed away on July 29, 2019 with his loving wife Cordia Ann Gotshall at his side. Born to the late Robert and Louise Gotshall on December 20, 1929. He was the last of his four siblings to pass on.
Dan grew up in Modesto, CA where he went to Junior College then got his Masters Degree in Marine Biology at Humboldt State University. He worked for the California Dept of Fish and Game for 35 years as a deep sea photographer. Dan married his wife on April 12, 1952. They were together for 68 happy years.
They moved to Monterey in 1972. Dan and his wife Cordia started a publishing business, Sea Challengers, Inc. Dan published 8 of his own Marine life books. Dan's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes consigned to the sea off of Point Arena Rock.
An at home Memorial gathering is set for October 27, 2019 for family and friends.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com.
View the online memorial for Daniel Warren Gotshall
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 18, 2019