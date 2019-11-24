|
Danielle L. Hill
January 30, 1947 ~ November 14, 2019
Carmel
Danielle L. "Danny" Hill was born January 30, 1947 to John and Clairisse Duygou in San Jose, California. The family moved to Carmel when she was a small child where she spent the remainder of her life.
Danny was known for her talent as a designer and creator of all manner of crafts and gift items. Her works were popular at a well-known gift boutique. After retirement, Danny continued to use her talents to create handmade Christmas gifts for family and friends. Her handmade Christmas gifts and cards are treasured by all who received them. Danny proudly showed her beautifully decorated home to all who visited. In addition to her handwork skills, she was known as the "level head" in the family and by her close friends. She was always available to listen to problems and offer calming advice.
Danny is survived by her loving husband of 47 years. Bill; son, Jean-Paul (Christine); grandson, Michael; cousin, Betty Barats and daughter in love, Jennifer King (Monica).
The family would like to thank Dr. Laura Banks for her professional and companionate care as well as Viki McGinnis and Lori Iacopi for the love and care they provided in Danny's most difficult times.
As there will be no formal service, the family suggests Danny's friends celebrate her life in whatever manner they are accustomed. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations in her memory to (www.Michaeljfox.org/donate) will be appreciated. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Danny's guest book and leave messages for her family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 24, 2019