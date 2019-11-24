Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
(831) 375-4191
Resources
More Obituaries for Danielle Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danielle L. Hill


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danielle L. Hill Obituary
Danielle L. Hill
January 30, 1947 ~ November 14, 2019
Carmel
Danielle L. "Danny" Hill was born January 30, 1947 to John and Clairisse Duygou in San Jose, California. The family moved to Carmel when she was a small child where she spent the remainder of her life.
Danny was known for her talent as a designer and creator of all manner of crafts and gift items. Her works were popular at a well-known gift boutique. After retirement, Danny continued to use her talents to create handmade Christmas gifts for family and friends. Her handmade Christmas gifts and cards are treasured by all who received them. Danny proudly showed her beautifully decorated home to all who visited. In addition to her handwork skills, she was known as the "level head" in the family and by her close friends. She was always available to listen to problems and offer calming advice.
Danny is survived by her loving husband of 47 years. Bill; son, Jean-Paul (Christine); grandson, Michael; cousin, Betty Barats and daughter in love, Jennifer King (Monica).
The family would like to thank Dr. Laura Banks for her professional and companionate care as well as Viki McGinnis and Lori Iacopi for the love and care they provided in Danny's most difficult times.
As there will be no formal service, the family suggests Danny's friends celebrate her life in whatever manner they are accustomed. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations in her memory to (www.Michaeljfox.org/donate) will be appreciated. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Danny's guest book and leave messages for her family.


View the online memorial for Danielle L. Hill
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danielle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Paul Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -