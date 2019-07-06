|
Danny Bauer
April 29, 1943 - June 26, 2019
VA Hospital, Portland, Oregon
Retired US Navy Veteran was preceded in death by his wife Tamra, father George L. Bauer and mother Trude M. Conley along with USN veteran brothers Webb, Bruce and Barry Bauer.
He is survived by sons Robert and Eric Bauer, brothers Philip, Roger and Joe Bauer and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. An alumni of Pacific Grove High School class of 1961 always had a smile and a hand extended to everyone he met. Being the third of seven brothers there is always a story to laugh about. Far too many to tell here.
Rest in Peace our beloved Danny.
Danny passed away at the Portland VA Hospice facility in Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Monterey Herald on July 6, 2019