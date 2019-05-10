Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
(209) 883-4465
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
Danny Cole


December 18, 1958 - May 4, 2019
Modesto formerly Monterey
Danny Gene Cole, of Modesto, California passed away on May 4, 2019 after a five year battle with cancer. Dan lived a life of public service. He was a member of the Turlock Police department for 15 years until he was disabled from a back injury suffered on the job. He had several surgeries on his spine, and was then able to get his fine arts degree in 1996, and then his teaching credentials in Special Education. A move to Monterey in 1997 provided Dan with the opportunity to serve as a Special Education teacher with the Monterey Peninsula School District for 15 years. Dan was loved by his students, families and colleagues and touched many lives.
Dan is survived by Mariphil, his wife of 38 years, his father and stepmother Norman and Mary Lee, his brother and sister in law Alan and Cheri, brother Norman Junior, and his dear nieces and nephews, Tina, Sheri, Katie, Andy, Betsy and Maggie. His kindness, sense of humor, and giant heart will be forever missed. Our lives were enriched because we knew him.
A rosary followed by a visitation will be held on May 11, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson California from 3 pm to 5 pm.


Published in The Monterey Herald on May 10, 2019
