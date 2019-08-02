|
|
In Loving Memory
Danny Kastros
March 6, 1991-August 2, 2005
August 2nd marks the 14th anniversary of the passing of our wonderful son Danny. You have now been gone as long as you were with us. We miss you every day son. Danny's priorities were family, friends and the next good time. You were the best son anyone could ever want, the best friend we will every have and the best man we'll ever know. Danny made us all remember how wonderful it is to be a child. We love you and miss you every day son.
.."Until we meet again.."
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 2, 2019