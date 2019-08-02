Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Kastros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Kastros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Kastros In Memoriam
In Loving Memory
Danny Kastros
March 6, 1991-August 2, 2005
August 2nd marks the 14th anniversary of the passing of our wonderful son Danny. You have now been gone as long as you were with us. We miss you every day son. Danny's priorities were family, friends and the next good time. You were the best son anyone could ever want, the best friend we will every have and the best man we'll ever know. Danny made us all remember how wonderful it is to be a child. We love you and miss you every day son.
.."Until we meet again.."
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.