David Alan Harner
April 9, 1934 ~ February 13, 2019
Pacific Grove
David A. Harner, a life-long Peninsula resident, passed away at Community Hospital. He retired after a thirty-five year career as a lineman with Pacific Bell.
David is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Jeannie; his daughters, Lisa Stacks of Seaside and Kim McMillan of Paradise; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two sisters; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; two nephews and two great-nieces.
At his request, no services will be held. To sign David's guest book and leave messages for his family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 24, 2019