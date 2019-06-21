David Allen Majcher

July 27, 1987 - May 21, 2019

Las Vegas, NV

David Allen Majcher, a strong Leader and Salesman extraordinaire, heart of Gold, humble, loving young man, died Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. David had suffered over 10 years with severe pain from progressive multiple sclerosis. David is no longer in pain and suffering. He died two months shy of his 32nd birthday.

Born in Monterey, California, he moved to Las Vegas in 2000. David adored family, fishing, camping, cooking, BBQing and friends. Family was always first in David's life and heart. Everyone who ever met him or knew him, were exposed to a fun-loving gentle man who just made you feel good about yourself and life. David was always passionate for the less fortunate and yet he thoroughly loved the successful opulent arena. He was a self-starter and motivational Leader and Director. At 19 years old David was head of a call center with 120 employees, before the MS got really bad. Dave would say, "People don't see me on the phone, so they never know my age", "ABC always be closing" was his motto. He was a natural born Salesman after his Father and loved to talk and inspire people. David met the Love of his life Alisha Wyscarver during her Pediatrician Residency. After a 12 pack of beer and pizza they just knew they fit together like Peas and Carrots, hence their nick names established 2017. They were to wed in Texas in 2020.

David's Family that will carry on are his Beloved Fiancée' Alisha Wyscarver, Jamie Jette his Mother, David Majcher his Father, Lori Majcher-Parker his older Sister, Clifton Majcher his younger Brother, Mike Parker his Best Brother-n-Law, Bob Jette his step-Dad, Lauren Jette, sister by marriage. Grand Mother, Jennie Majcher. Grand Parents, Jim Allen & Barby Allen. Aunt Debra & Uncle Bob Gore. Aunt Becky and Uncle Bill Klop. Aunt Cindy & Uncle Kevin Allen. Aunt Kathy Fox. Lots of Cousins and one Niece, Jessica Parker. He is loved and missed.

In lieu of flowers we appreciate donations made in David Majcher's name to the National MS Society or the Lou Ruvo Clinic for Multiple Sclerosis Las Vegas Nevada.

https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/giving





View the online memorial for David Allen Majcher Published in The Monterey Herald on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary