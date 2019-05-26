David Campbell

Oct. 6, 1939 - May 15, 2019

Woodinville, WA

David Russell Campbell, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Woodinville, WA on May 15, 2019 due to heart complications. He was born October 6, 1939 in Greenville, Mississippi to Robert William Campbell and Marion W. Grant. He married Linda Kay Burleson of Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 14, 1962, and they had two sons, Brian and Mark, and a daughter, Nadja.

Dave was a kind, gentle, caring man. He gave to everyone around him, and embodied selflessness as a strong follower of Jesus. He was active in church, including Cypress Community Church in Monterey, CA and Canyon Hills Community Church in Bothell, WA serving often and ministering to the poor, widows, AIDS victims and those in jail. He was always quick to laugh, easy to get along with and generous to a fault.

As a teenager, he enlisted in the US Navy, rising to become an officer. Among other ships where he served as an officer, he commanded the USS Kemper County during Vietnam, from December 16, 1967 to May 28, 1969. David later attended the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, earning a Master's Degree, and PhD. He served twenty years before taking his pension at age 37, with a rank of Lieutenant Commander. After a second career in computer programming, he retired to Woodinville, WA with Linda to be near family. She predeceased him in May of 2013.

David is survived by his wife, Janet Patrick, of Woodinville, Washington; his brother Ken Wright of Tucson, Arizona; son Brian Lawrence Campbell and his wife, Deanne Marie; son Mark Douglas Campbell and his wife, Laura Anne; daughter Nadja Ruth Mark, and her husband Chris Metzler. He had the joy of many grandchildren: Michael Jorge Aizcorbe, Jessica Lauren Aizcorbe, Jeanine Lynn Campbell, Madeline Marie Campbell, David Russell Campbell, Sarah Grace Campbell, Keanu Francisco Ramos, and Zahra Lynda Mark-Metzler, as well as several great grandchildren.

Please join us celebrating his life on Saturday afternoon, June 1st at 1pm to 2:30pm at Canyon Hills Community Church in Bothell, WA. For information about a future memorial gathering in Monterey, CA, contact: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Dave's favorite charities: Seeds in His Garden

(https://seedsinhisgarden.org/donate/) a charity supporting children in Kenya, or Campus Crusade for Christ (https://give.cru.org).





