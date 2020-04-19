|
|
David L. Stainbrook
Oct. 21, 1937 - Mar. 28, 2020
Carmel Valley
David Lynn Stainbrook, age 82, passed away peacefully on the evening of March 28th, 2020 in Carmel, California. He was surrounded by his three children.
David was born into a family of six boys on October 21st, 1937 in Meadville, Pennsylvania to Stella and Neil. David attended Allegheny College where he played varsity basketball and received his Bachelors in History. He then joined the Army and served in Germany for four years. After leaving the Army, David went on to be a police officer in Tucson, Arizona. He then moved to the Monterey Peninsula where he became a claims adjuster and private investigator. There he met Marilyn Kay Alexander, the love of his life and wife of 42 years. The two had three beautiful children- Tamara, Stacie, and David II.
David was a religious man- an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel for 40 years, many of which were spent as a youth group leader. In addition, he was a beloved coach in the Carmel Valley Little League for over 30 years- Go Tigers! Among other things David loved watching sports, routine weekly meetings with old friends, was an avid crossword puzzler, and attended all of his children's and grandchildren's events. He was a kind yet sarcastic man and had a fantastic sense of humor. His love for his family was the strongest of all- never ceasing to be a committed father and grandad. He was loving, intelligent, witty, funny, and extraordinarily handsome.
David is survived by his brother Elmer Stainbrook and sister-in-law Pat of Palm Coast, three children Tamara Hardisty of Carmel Valley, Stacie Tarsitano of Indio, and David Stainbrook II of Visalia, son-in-law Gerry Tarsitano of Indio, daughter-in-law Hannah Stainbrook of Visalia, eleven grandchildren Brianna Lackey, Shane Lackey, Colby Tarsitano, Drake Hardisty, Troy Stainbrook, Miles Tarsitano, Taylor Stainbrook, Tucker Stainbrook, Michael Strawn, Alyssa Strawn, and Rebecca Strawn, as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
David was laid to rest at a private burial. A mass and celebration of life will be held for David at Our Lady of Mount Carmel at a future point in time. Special thanks to Bermudez Family Cremations and Funerals for their extraordinary compassion and invaluable guidance.
View the online memorial for David L. Stainbrook
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 19, 2020