David Lee Forte
1965 - 2020
David Lee Forte
Dec. 25, 1965 - Sept. 11, 2020
Marina
David went to be with his Lord and entered eternal rest. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany and traveled to Marina, CA in 1972 with his father Ovel Forte, mother Gisela Forte, brother Harold, sisters Heidi (Larry), Diana, and Linda. David married Sheila on August 8, 2011. He has two daughters, Tatiana, Topanga, two sons, David, Robert (Gloria), 5 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. David loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and fishing trips with best friend Georg Sims. He loved music and being with family. He was an upbeat person who had a good sense of humor. He was a dedicated worker at M&S Building Supply for 12 years. A devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. We will miss you.


View the online memorial for David Lee Forte

Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Sep. 16, 2020.
September 15, 2020
We are truly saddened to hear about the loss of David. Our prayers are with the Forte family. So many good memories of when we were young. David always made us laugh. He will always be missed and remembered. So sincerely sorry for your loss. Love, Shawn Przekurat Porter & Family. Also, my son Anthony Porter sends his condolences. Rest In Peace David.
Shawn Przekurat Porter
Friend
September 15, 2020
It’s so unbelievable that your gone. I’m so honored to have work with you
Norma Celso
Coworker
