David Lee ForteDec. 25, 1965 - Sept. 11, 2020MarinaDavid went to be with his Lord and entered eternal rest. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany and traveled to Marina, CA in 1972 with his father Ovel Forte, mother Gisela Forte, brother Harold, sisters Heidi (Larry), Diana, and Linda. David married Sheila on August 8, 2011. He has two daughters, Tatiana, Topanga, two sons, David, Robert (Gloria), 5 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. David loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and fishing trips with best friend Georg Sims. He loved music and being with family. He was an upbeat person who had a good sense of humor. He was a dedicated worker at M&S Building Supply for 12 years. A devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. We will miss you.