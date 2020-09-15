David Maxner
April 27, 1941 - September 10, 2020
Monterey
David Richard Maxner died on September 10, 2020. He was 79 years old. David was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota with a degree in American History and Mankato State with a teaching degree. He later received his master's degree in American History at Sacramento State. He began his career as a high school history and math teacher in Lodi, California, before adventuring overseas, where he taught American History, English, and Asian Studies at Seoul Foreign School and Hong Kong International School. He returned to the United States as he started a family, and worked as the manager of an art gallery in Carmel for eight years before becoming a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch in Carmel, from which he retired in 2016 after 36 years. He was actively involved with the Lutheran church his entire life and served on several community boards and committees through the years. He enjoyed golfing, the Minnesota Vikings, history books, Bob Dylan, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn Anderson Maxner; his daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline and Michael Scott of Toro Park; his grandchildren, Matthew, Alissa, and Jackson Scott; and his son, Stephen Maxner. A memorial service will be held in the coming weeks. Donations on his behalf are welcomed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Monterey for the Endowment Fund or to the Alzheimer's Association
. The family thanks Heartland Hospice and Reach Out Home Care for their wonderful care of David.