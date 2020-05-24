David Stanton Williamson
David Stanton Williamson
April 9, 1957 - April 26, 2020
Salinas
David Stanton Williamson, 63, of Salinas, passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 26, 2020. David was born on April 9, 1957 in Salinas to Willard (Bill) and Olive Williamson.
David was a lifelong Salinas resident. His three children were his pride and joy. He worked in the produce industry, which included seasons in Yuma, AZ. He also volunteered at the Monterey County Food Bank for many years. David loved motorcycles and enjoyed camping, fishing and barbecuing with family and friends. He had a generous, playful and loving spirit. David loved the sound of children's laughter and he would entertain the children at gatherings by coordinating games and activities.
David is survived by his children, Justin, Ashlynn and Kylie (all of Salinas); his sisters, Caren (Larry) Gilbert of Davis, Laurie Williamson of Salinas and Wendy Blaine of Los Gatos; his brother, Brad Williamson of Salinas, and friend and caregiver Rosa Macaraeg of Salinas. The family would like to thank Rosa for her love and care of David, especially near the end of his life.
No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity for children or animals. Online condolences: www.thepaulmortuary.com.


View the online memorial for David Stanton Williamson

Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 24, 2020.
May 23, 2020
I was shocked to see that Dave has passed. I regret not calling him several months ago to see how he was doing. My deepest condolences to Brad, Laurie, Caren and Wendy along with his children.
Dave Bradford
