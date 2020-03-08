|
Dawn Poulter
July 5, 1955 - February 21, 2020
Seaside
Dawn Poulter of Seaside, CA passed away Friday, Feb. 21 after a long battle with lung disease at the age of 64. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Dawn was born and grew up in Brighton, England before emigrating with her family to Pacific Grove. She has been a 40 year resident of the Monterey Peninsula between Pacific Grove and Seaside. Her friends called her Dawnie, and she was known for her feisty nature and warm heart. In her free time she volunteered at CHOMP and found peace in maintaining her beautiful garden.
Dawn is survived by her beloved son Laurence, her niece Melissa who she loved like a daughter, her sisters Valerie and Linda, many nephews and nieces and her Grand Puppy Fiddles.
Dawn's wishes were to donate her remains to science to further the research on mental health and lung disease. No memorial will be planned until that process is completed at which time a celebration of life will be arranged.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 8, 2020