The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
(831) 375-4191
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Carmel Mission Blessed Sacrament Chapel
1923 - 2019
Deane Hollenbach Obituary
Deane Hollenbach
July 1, 1923 ~ November 15, 2019
Pacific Grove
Bernadine Dillon Hogan Hollenbach died November 15 at the age of 96. Deane was born in Chicago to Bernard and Blanche Dillon. She grew up in Joliet, Illinois, with two younger brothers, surrounded by extended family.
Deane married John W. Hogan, also from Joliet, in 1943. They were happily married until John died in 1980. Deane and John had two sons, John W. Hogan, Jr., and J. Michael Hogan. The family moved a few times due to John's job, living in Illinois, New York, and Louisiana, and finally settling in Summit, New Jersey.
In 1962, Deane began working for Ciba-Geigy (now Novartis) in Summit. She retired as assistant director of public relations after over 28 years. The Mayor of Summit declared September 18, 1987, as "Deane Hogan Day," in recognition of her many years of service to the community. In 1994, Deane became the first woman president of the Rotary Club of Summit. In 2001, Deane moved from Summit to Carmel and married Frederick A. Hollenbach at Carmel Mission.
Deane is survived by her daughter-in-law Jo Marie Hogan, her grandchildren Katherine M. Hogan and Bret D. (Kerrie E.) Hogan, and her great-grandchildren Dillon and Leia. Deane was preceded in death by John Hogan, Sr., John Hogan, Jr., Mike Hogan, and Fred Hollenbach.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Carmel Mission Blessed Sacrament Chapel at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5.
Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Deane's guest book and leave messages for her family.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
