Debbie Savino
September 16, 1957-March 30, 2019
Salinas, CA
Debbie Savino, owner of Aquablue Day Spa, passed peacefully at home on March 30. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Frank, sons Frank (Sara) & Alex, brother Tom Bolina and her grandkids, Vincent, Ella & Adam. A celebration of life will be held at Struve & Laporte on Sun, April 7 at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or Salinas Animal Shelter.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 3, 2019