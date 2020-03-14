|
|
Dennis Hackett
Sept 6, 1950 - February 21, 2020
Coarsegold, CA
Dennis Gregory Hackett passed away on February 21, 2020, at his home in Coarsegold, CA, with his wife and son by his side.
Dennis was born September 6, 1950, in Myrtle Point, OR, to parents Jack and Doris Hackett.
Dennis graduated from PG High School. He attended MPC and CSUS. He began his 55 year career at Pacific Electric at the end of the shovel, and retired as a master electrician and owner of Pacific Electric.
He coached soccer and baseball for many years in the Pacific Grove community. Dennis was an avid fan of the Raiders, he loved riding his Harley motorcycle, he took great pleasure in boating, and he was a proficient water skier.
Dennis is survived by his wife Kathryn Curtin-Hackett, son Jeffrey Joseph Hackett, his sister Judi Hackett Smith (Frank), God daughter Karen Townsend Acker, and a Godson, Cody Smith, who preceded him. Dennis will be forever loved and missed by all his family and his many close friends.
Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel, Oakhurst, CA.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 14, 2020