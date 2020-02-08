|
Dennis Joseph Donovan
November 24, 1929 - January 30, 2020
Salinas
Dennis Joseph Donovan passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020. He was 90 years old.
Dennis (Denny) Joseph Donovan was born on November 24, 1929, in Louisville, Kentucky, the eldest of three children born to Dennis Bernard and Marie Casey Donovan. He attended schools in Chicago and after relocating to California, he graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose and San Jose State University.
Following in his father's footsteps Denny started his career in the produce industry working for his Dad and other companies in the beginning years of his career.
In 1956 he began his 29 year career at The Garin Company as sales manager and eventually became general manager. In 1986 he joined Dole Fresh Vegetables where he stayed for 15 years as General Manager, overseeing Sales and finished as Vice President of Grower Relations - Berries, until his retirement in 2001.
On January 6, 1951, he married Kathleen Rae McCauley of San Jose and together they raised four children. They were married 47 years until her passing in 1998. They enjoyed traveling together and supporting causes that mattered to them both.
After Kathleen's passing, Denny served on the Board of Directors for the Hospice Foundation of the Central Coast. He met his companion Linda McKee while serving on the board. They spent two happy decades together attending Giants games, spring training, traveling, and walking his dog, Gracie, on Carmel Beach.
Denny spent much of his life, giving back to others. He sponsored countless members of Alcoholics Anonymous and helped many reconcile their faith in Christ at Cursillo. He was a founder of the Monterey County Business Council and a charter member of Corral de Tierra Country Club. He was recently honored by the Grower Shipper Association in a video honoring many of the pioneers of the produce industry in the Salinas Valley.
Denny was a man of integrity. He used his own life experiences to bring hope to others. He is proof that it's never too late to begin again and walk alongside others.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Marie Donovan, brother James Donovan and sister Janet Donovan.
He is survived by companion, Linda McKee, children, Dennis (Jackie) Donovan, Sheila (Brian) Nordwick, Patty (Rick) Whitmore, Michael Donovan; nephews, Hugo Goerner, Jim (Elaine) and Brian Donovan, Grandchildren: Dennis Patrick (Michelle) Donovan, Matthew Donovan, Erin (Mitch) Naber, Sarah Nordwick, Austin Whitmore, Paige (Carter) Posladek, Kaleigh Donovan, Kasey (Jesse) Donovan, Abby Burnell, Colby Burnell along with Linda's children Amy McKee, and Evan McKee, and Great Grandchildren: Brody, Brynn, and Brevin Naber, Willow Kendall, Marlow, and Jane Posladek, and Atticus Donovan. He also leaves behind his beloved labradoodle, Gracie.
We would like to give special thanks to Katy Rivera and Martha Chavez for their loving care.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 21, at 12:00pm at Corral de Tierra Country Club, Salinas, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations on his behalf would be appreciated as these organizations were dear to his heart.
New Camaldoli Hermitage, 62475 Highway 1, Big Sur, CA 93920-9533,
The SPCA of Monterey County, P O Box 3058, Monterey, CA 93942-3058, San Francisco Junior Giants c/o Giants Community Fund Oracle Park, 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94107.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 8, 2020