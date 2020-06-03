Dennis PogacnikNov. 11, 1953- May 27, 2020Resident of Magalia, CADennis made the world a better place for everyone he touched in his (too short) life.We will always love and miss him dearly. He left a wife, family and friends that adored himAnd he is now in the presence of too many people and dogs that left us too early. Be well my love.Services to be scheduled at a later date.Neptune Society of Northern California530-345-7200