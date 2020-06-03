Dennis Pogacnik
1953 - 2020
Dennis Pogacnik
Nov. 11, 1953- May 27, 2020
Resident of Magalia, CA
Dennis made the world a better place for everyone he touched in his (too short) life.
We will always love and miss him dearly. He left a wife, family and friends that adored him
And he is now in the presence of too many people and dogs that left us too early. Be well my love.
Services to be scheduled at a later date.
Neptune Society of Northern California
530-345-7200


View the online memorial for Dennis  Pogacnik

Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society of Northern California - Chico
1353 East 8th Street
Chico, CA 95928
5303457200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neptune Society of Northern California
