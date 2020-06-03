Dennis Pogacnik
Nov. 11, 1953- May 27, 2020
Resident of Magalia, CA
Dennis made the world a better place for everyone he touched in his (too short) life.
We will always love and miss him dearly. He left a wife, family and friends that adored him
And he is now in the presence of too many people and dogs that left us too early. Be well my love.
Services to be scheduled at a later date.
Neptune Society of Northern California
530-345-7200
View the online memorial for Dennis Pogacnik
Nov. 11, 1953- May 27, 2020
Resident of Magalia, CA
Dennis made the world a better place for everyone he touched in his (too short) life.
We will always love and miss him dearly. He left a wife, family and friends that adored him
And he is now in the presence of too many people and dogs that left us too early. Be well my love.
Services to be scheduled at a later date.
Neptune Society of Northern California
530-345-7200
View the online memorial for Dennis Pogacnik
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jun. 3, 2020.