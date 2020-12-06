Dennis Saleh
December 8, 1942 ~ November 22, 2020
Seaside
It is with great sadness we announce the death of Dennis Marshal Saleh of Seaside, CA on Sunday November 22, 2020. Dennis was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Fresno, CA at age 6. He attended CA State University at Fresno, the University of Arizona and the University of CA at Irvine. Dennis was a poet, graphics designer and novelist. He was editor and publisher of COMMA Books, Inc., 24 Hour Books, and taught Poetry Writing and English Literature at the University of CA Riverside, University of CA Santa Cruz, CA State University at Fresno and CA State University at San Diego.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Michele Saleh; older brother, William B. Saleh; younger sister, Diane Saleh; son, Brandon Saleh; daughter, Bree Jones; granddaughters, Kayla and Samantha Jones; grandson, Julien Jones; great-granddaughter, Violet Gibson and nephews, Mark and Christopher Saleh. A memorial service will be held on-line via zoom video on December 8, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Meeting ID: 941 295 7685 & Passcode: 496339
Dennis, called a force of nature by many and unforgettable by others, possessed a great life-force, energy and sense of humor that some may have thought possessed him from time to time. He was known by all for his intelligence, humor, cleverness, outspokenness, and genuine interest and care for the 'human condition'. He will be gravely missed, although his writings shall all live on.
