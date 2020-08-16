Denyse Frischmuth
9 May 1939- 23 July 2020
Pacific Grove
Denyse Frischmuth, a woman of uncommon passion and purpose, passed away July 23, 2020, felled by a stroke. She leaves her husband Robert, her children, André Gazdag, M.D. and Annie Wetter, step-daughter Emma Frischmuth, and her four beloved grandchildren: Braeden Gazdag, McKenna Gazdag, Caleigh Gazdag and Eli Wetter. She is also survived by her siblings Jacques Turcotte, Françoise St. Pierre and Marianne Sanio. Denyse was 81 years young.
Denyse was born in 1939 in Quebec, Canada, to French-Canadian parents. She was schooled at Le Monastère des Ursulines de Québec, which was founded in 1639 and is now classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. After earning her B.A. in liberal arts at Laval University, Denyse did graduate work in linguistics at the University of Illinois. Besides speaking French and English fluently during her childhood, Denyse's love of language inspired her to learn three additional world languages in her lifetime; she was self-tutoring in #6, Hungarian when she died.
In the 60s, Denyse, her first husband and their children moved to Silicon Valley, where Denyse became a French teacher and a peace activist. After her divorce, the ever-resourceful Denyse transformed herself into a successful market development professional in the high-tech field. It was during this time that she met Robert; they married in 1998, retiring the following year and moving to Pacific Grove.
Without hesitation, Denyse dove into full-time volunteerism in her new town. She worked on behalf of children as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, as a board member of United Nations Association of the USA, and, finally, as a founder and president of Communities for Sustainable Monterey County as well as Sustainable Pacific Grove (one of the eight local action CSMC groups). She led the monthly SPG community education meetings with a unique combination of knowledge and just plain charm. She felt called to be part of the lifeline for the sustainability of the Monterey Bay—and the planet. Her diminutive size, sparkling eyes, ready smile and engaging French accent belied the steely strength of her convictions.
Among other accomplishments, Denyse, with SPG, spearheaded the effort to eliminate single-use plastics in Pacific Grove. During the course of her tireless work on behalf of the environment, Denyse developed mutually respectful relationships with city planners and council members. Mayor Bill Peake remembers Denyse as "such a friendly, thoughtful person, but perhaps most striking was her dedication to the community and her drive to help us move in a direction that will benefit the environment for future generations. She was in all things considerate and caring. I know her legacy will stand for a long time."
Due to the COVID situation, there will not be a memorial service at this time. Should anyone desire to honor Denyse's leadership and generosity of spirit, the family suggests helping to continue her environmental work by making a memorial gift to the Community Foundation for Monterey County, attention "Communities for Sustainable Monterey County Endowment Fund" (or CSMC Fund), either by mail —2354 Garden Road, Monterey, CA 93940—or online at https://www.cfmco.org/give-now/?fund=21545
Merci pour tout, Denyse