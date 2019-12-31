|
|
Deryck "Dick" George Nuckton
Sept. 23, 1931 - Dec. 22, 2019
Monterey
Dick Nuckton was born in Castle Hayne, North Carolina. He passed away peacefully in his Monterey home of Parkinson's Disease that he lived with for over 20 years.
1949 Graduated from New Hanover High School.
1952 Graduated from Stanford University in Biological Sciences.
1956 Graduated from UCSF Dental School with a specialty in Orthodontics.
1956-1958 Served his country in the United States Army.
1958 Settled in Monterey where he practiced orthodontics.
He was a Diplomat of the American Board of Orthodontics.
Dick was one of the founders of Monterey Peninsula Winery.
Dick held a commercial pilot certificate and a Flight Instructor's Certificate (for visual and instrument ratings) and flew many times from Pacific to Atlantic and from Mexico to Canada.
How to describe Dick Nuckton? He was professionally an orthodontist. He made many girls and boys around the Monterey Peninsula have much more beautiful smiles. He was also a fisherman, a winemaker, an inventor, a pilot, a father, a teacher, a world traveler and a husband.
Married three times, first to the mother of his children Carole Ann Nuckton whom he met in college; second to Betsy Brown of Pebble Beach; and third and finally to Earline Arnold.
He and his wife Earline travelled extensively, and had visited all seven continents. They had gone around the world twice and to Africa eight times. They loved travelling by train.
Survived by his wife Earline of over 30 years, brothers Hank Nuckton (Nalda), John Nuckton (Arlene), daughters Brenda Nuckton (Jim Cox) and Jenny Nuckton (Kip Myers) and many grandchildren of Earline's who adopted their "Papa Dickie" as their very own.
A memorial gathering will be held for Dick at The Pacheco Club, 602 Abrego Street, Monterey, CA. 93940 on Saturday, January 18th from 3pm to 5pm. Friends of Dick are welcome to join us in celebrating his memory and life. Contributions in Dick's honor may be made to .
View the online memorial for Deryck "Dick" George Nuckton
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 31, 2019