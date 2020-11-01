Diana L. BalesteriJan. 4, 1948 - Sept. 23, 2020CazaderoBorn Jan. 4, 1948 in Pittsburg, CA. Formerly a long time resident of Monterey, CA., Diana passed away suddenly at her home in Cazadero, Ca. on Sept. 23, 2020 where she resided. She moved to the Monterey Peninsula over 35 years ago to become a top Certified Yoga Instructor, Certified Massage Therapist and Wellness Practitioner in her field. She is survived by her brother, David Balesteri and her daughter, Rianna Favaloro. After working so hard to achieve her career goals, family was still her top priority. She was known for her enthusiasm for life, her generosity and her willingness to help others. Diana loved animals, nature, travel, and adventure; many that were shared with her daughter. She was an inspiration to others. A devoted mother and lifelong friend to all, she will truly be missed. Forever in our hearts and memories. "Namaste"