Diane M. Bismillah-Henson
November 13, 1949 - October 16, 2020
Seaside, California
Diane M. [Winston] Bismillah-Henson, passed away peacefully in Kyle, TX due to stroke complications. Diane was born in Seattle [Fort Lewis], WA, to wonderful parents, George W. Winston {Lumberton, MS} and Ophelia Amos Winston {Slidell, LA}; who nurtured strong, deep loving Family bonds. When her father transferred from Kaiserslautern {K Town} Germany to Fort Ord, CA in June 1960, Monterey, CA became Diane's 'home.'
Diane graduated from Monterey High 'Class of 1967' and immediately began her pursuit of higher education at Monterey Peninsula College; later transferring to San Jose State University, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. Diane, who preached that education was key to a successful life, returned to school to pursue a graduate education and in June 1993, earned a Master's Degree in both Psychology and Social Work from Chapman College. She was an excellent academic role model for her children and grandchildren.
Diane is survived by her sister, Georgette Beyah {Ira}; daughter, Tamar Collins (Bismillah); two grandchildren, Imani and Eric; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Diane was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Larry James Henson, parents George and Ophelia Winston; son, Askia Khalid Bismillah; daughter, Tonya Ophelia Bismillah; and niece, Ifraj Beyah.
Visitation and burial have already been held. To sign the online Guest Book for Diane and/or offer condolences please visit: https://everloved.com/life-of/diane-bismillah-henson
