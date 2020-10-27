Diane M. Collins
November 13, 1949
Seaside California
Diane M. [Winston] Bismillah-Henson, passed away peacefully in Kyle, Texas on October 16, 2020; due to stroke complications. Diane was born in Seattle [Fort Lewis], Washington, to wonderful parents, George W.Winston {Lumberton, MS} and Ophelia Amos Winston {Slidell, LA}; who nurtured strong, deep loving Family bonds. When her father transferred from Kaiserslautern {K Town} Germany, to Fort Ord, CA in June !960, Monterey, CA became Diane's 'home'.
Diane graduated from Monterey High 'Class of 1967'; and immediately began her pursuit of higher education at Monterey Peninsula College; later transferring to San Jose State University, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. Diane, who preached that education was key to a successful life, returned to school to pursue a graduate education and in June 1993, earned a Master's Degree in both Psychology and Social Work from Chapman College. She was an excellent academic role model for her Children and Grandchildren.
Diane is survived by her Sister, Georgette Beyah {Ira}; Daughter, Tamar Collins (Bismillah); and her two Grandchildren, Imani and Eric; and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins. Diane was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Larry James Henson; her Parents George and Ophelia Winston; by her Son, Askia Khalid Bismillah; her Daughter, Tonya Ophelia Bismillah; and Niece, Ifraj Beyah.
Visitation and Burial will be Monday, October 26; at Mission Memorial Park, 1915 Ord Grove Ave. Seaside, CA 93955 ~ Visitation hours are from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. ~ Graveside Burial Service will begin at 2:00 pm.
