|
|
Dianne Whelan Roveto
April 11, 1943 - February 14, 2020
Pacific Grove
Dianne Roveto died on Friday, February 14, at 2:14 pm surrounded by family and fresh flowers, after a brief illness.
Dianne was born in Vancouver, Canada and moved to Modesto with her family when she was 2 years old. When she was 6, she moved to the Monterey Peninsula with her family where she lived for the rest of her life. Dianne's great grandparents would spend summers in Pacific Grove as part of the Methodist Community and the original family home is still in Pacific Grove. Dianne attended Sunset school in Carmel and graduated from Carmel High school in 1960.
Dianne graduated from UCLA in 1964 with a degree in English Literature and went on to become a high school English teacher. She spent the majority of her teaching career working for MPUSD in Special Education as a home teacher. She worked with families and students one on one in the home, providing education, support and mentorship for young people who were not able to attend traditional school. She loved her work and always considered herself a teacher.
Dianne met her beloved husband, Edward Roveto, at the Monterey Institute for International Studies in 1970. Dianne and Ed were married in 1971 and remained devotedly married for 42 years. Edward died in 2012. Dianne and Ed had one daughter, Rebecca. When Ed and Dianne retired, they moved to their beloved home in Palo Colorado Canyon where they spent 10 years living as they loved, with nature, community and peace.
Dianne was a great lover of beauty and elegance. She was known amongst her friends and family as a lover of fashion, design, art, theater and culture. Social connections and friendships were central in her life and she was often engaged in social activities with her friends and assisted with social activities at Forest Hill Manor where she lived for the last seven years.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Roveto, of Thomaston, Maine, her mother, Elizabeth Martin of Pacific Grove, her brother Bart Whelan of Carmel Valley, her sister in law, Kristi Whelan of Carmel Valley, her nephew Blu Whelan of Marina, her niece Bree Stevenson of Palos Verdes and her nephew Shon Whelan of Palo Colorado Canyon.
The family asks that donations be made in her memory to: Family in Home Caregiving in Carmel(www.familyinhomecaregiving.com) or The Child Therapy Institute(www.childtherapyinstitute.org)
A Gathering Memorial will be held on February 26, 2020 from 3:30pm - 5:00pm at Forest Hill Manor in Pacific Grove.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
View the online memorial for Dianne Whelan Roveto
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 23, 2020