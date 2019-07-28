|
|
Dolores Jean Fearn
June 18, 1928 ~ July 12, 2019
Carmel
Dolores Jean Fearn, age 91, peacefully departed this earth on July 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 18, 1928 in Oakdale, CA, the ninth of nine children born to Alfreda Agnes Stribling and Joseph Henry Vasché. Her father died when Dolores was age two and her mother married Merton D. Ballard, whom Dolores adored. Her mother and "Pop" gave Dolores a baby sister, rounding out the family to ten kids. Dolores attended Oakdale schools and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from California College of the Arts (formerly California College of Arts and Crafts) in Oakland. She earned her teaching credential and taught Arts and Crafts for thirty years, beginning in Modesto before teaching in San Jose and Monterey. Dolores moved to Carmel Valley in 1969 with her children and she spent the last twenty years of her career teaching at Roger Fitch and Walter Colton Middle Schools. Always an advocate for the divergent thinking student, she loved to see her students find self-expression through art.
Career aside, Dolores' greatest joy in life was her family. She was a true homebody whose creative skills filled her days with peace and happiness. Whether it be gardening, interior decorating, drawing and painting, sewing or baking, she mastered them all and enriched the lives of her family and friends. Her Christmas candies and cookies, homemade enchiladas and homemade chicken and noodles are legendary. Dolores' teaching skills and creativity made her a patient and fun grandmother and great-grandmother, always ready to share a new project.
Dolores was a strong and resilient individual who taught her children to be honest, kind, self-reliant, empathetic and loving. She was respectful of autonomy and encouraged independent thought. In short, Dolores is responsible for the close-knit, loving, extended family we are today.
Greeting Dolores as she entered heaven were her mother, father and stepfather, as well as her siblings and their spouses: Burton Vasché (Gertrude), Lavina Platt (Bob), Luella Vasché, Geraldine McDonald (Mac), Leo Vasché, Stanley Vasché, Jeanette Ballard (Bob) and Maxine Emig (Harvey.)
Dolores will remain in the hearts of those who survive her: sister Merdene Hess (Lewis), her three children: Diane Green (Scott), Paul Fearn and Steven Fearn, her three grandchildren: Alyssa Christensen (Todd), Cameron Green and Maverick Fearn and her two great-grandchildren: Lyla and Travis Christensen, as well as her many nieces, nephews and her little dog, Nina.
Special thanks go to Dr. Susan Kubica and the women who cared for Dolores during her last years: Marielena Tolentino, Jennie Cook, Luz Cessa, Natali Garvin and Mae Ferolino Mahe.
A memorial service will be held on Thanksgiving Day. Donations may be made to Youth Arts Collective Monterey.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
View the online memorial for Dolores Jean Fearn
Published in The Monterey Herald on July 28, 2019