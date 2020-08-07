Dolores L. Colburn
November 16, 1923 - July 28, 2020
Salinas
Dolores L. Colburn, 96, of Salinas, passed away on July 28, 2020, in Salinas, CA. Dolores was born on November 16, 1923, in Watsonville, CA.
Dolores retired from Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital where she was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years.
Dolores is survived by her children, Dan Colburn, Louie Colburn, Pete & Amanda Colburn, Jeanne Neal, Nancy Palmer; nephews Steve, Frank and Vincent Colburn; grandchildren Neil, Aaron, Kevin, Ross, Travis, Bonnie, Matt, Katie, Jenny; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sanford, daughter Cindy, son Paul, brother Ray and sisters Ann and Mary.
A private service will be held by the family at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
