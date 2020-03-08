|
|
Dominic Frank Mineo
August 5, 1935 - March 4, 2020
Monterey
Dominic Frank Mineo, age 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4 at home surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong resident of Monterey, Dominic was the eldest child of Francesco and Maria Mineo who grew up on Monterey's historic Spaghetti Hill as a proud member of the Italian community and founding member of the "Jefferson Street Gang". While the family is heartbroken by his passing, they are at peace and strengthened by Dominic's devout faith in God that was instilled in all members of his family.
Dominic attended Monterey High School and Monterey Peninsula College before enlisting in the United States Army in 1955. Upon his return from serving overseas, Dominic married the love of his life and devoted wife/ partner of nearly 60 years, Ninfa in 1961. Together they raised four close-knit children and spent a lifetime celebrating family, faith in God, and service to the community they cherished.
Dominic was part owner of Mineo & Incaviglia Liquors for 23 years before working as a real estate agent for over 50 years. He was a parishioner of San Carlos Cathedral who rarely missed a daily and Sunday mass as well as an active member of the Italian Catholic Federation, the Compari Club, the Amici Club, and the Elks Club.
Dominic's favorite moments were spent on vacations to Maui and Tahoe , playing golf with his countless friends, watching the sporting events of his children and grandchildren, and enjoying Sunday dinner at home with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his wife Ninfa; sister Pat Spadaro; four children, Maria Burns (John), Phyllis Aiello (Tony), Lisa Worthington (Joe), and Frank Mineo; four grandchildren, Dominic, Anthony, Maria, and Ryan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that any donations be sent to the Carmelite Monastery nuns or San Carlos Cathedral.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9:30am at San Carlos Cathedral. Burial will be private at the family mausoleum at the San Carlos Cemetery.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 8, 2020