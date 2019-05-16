Don Condren

Feb. 9, 1922 - May 10, 2019

Carmel

Willis Don Condren was born in Henryetta, Oklahoma. Don grew up in Amarillo, Texas during the Great Depression as the adored and admired eldest of 9 siblings. He worked as a golf caddy at the Amarillo Country Club where he was allowed to play golf in exchange for weeding the greens, and where he developed a life-long love of the sport.

During World War II at age 20, Don, in his own words, "jumped off my front porch to join the Army and the upward catenary began!" Stationed in England, he completed all of his missions over France and Germany as a wing gunner on the "Screamin' Red Ass," and returned home without a scratch.

He took advantage of the GI bill to earn an engineering degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder. While working in the college cafeteria, he met the love of his life, Patricia Bramson.

Don and Pat were married in 1949. They moved to Southern California where he was an engineer on the Apollo 11 program during America's push for the moon. He then joined Coleman Engineering and became the lead engineer designing a supersonic air research track. This project developed ejection seats for the Air Force to save the lives of fighter pilots. The track, located at Hurricane Mesa in Utah, in 1955 achieved a world land speed record of 1800 mph.

On a trip up the California coast in 1953, Don's young family stopped in Carmel Valley and couldn't forget it. Realizing their dream in 1964, they moved there and made it their home.

Thinking of becoming a builder, Don bought some land and built two houses in Carmel Valley. But when he heard of a new law school in Monterey, he was "beating down the front door" to apply. He had always been passionate for the law. He studied with joy and graduated from the Monterey College of Law in 1977. In 1978, Don "hung a shingle on the door" of his law office in Carmel, and worked as a lawyer until his retirement at age 85.

In their later years, Don and Pat moved to Hacienda Carmel. Don's final year was spent in a home he bought in Carmel where he hosted visits from his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

Don will be missed as a loving father and grandfather. He was an inspiration to all of his family. He is survived by brothers, Harry and Howard of Oklahoma; sisters, Wanda Douglas of Charlotte, NC, and Jenny Clement of Wichita Falls, TX; children, Donna Scott, Leslie Long, and Gary (Stacey); grandchildren, Imana Rucker, Giovanni and Brant Montgomery, Dan Scott, Alex Kiara and Austin Long, Levi and Eden; great-grandchildren, Nicolin, Cass, Cheyenne, Shane and Aylin Rucker, Allen and Aiden Scott. Don was predeceased by his wife, Pat, and son-in-law, Jeff Long.

A celebration of Don's life will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 12-5 pm, at 24571 Guadalupe St, Carmel.





