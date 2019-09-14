|
Don Hofmann
Feb. 15th, 1930 - June 7th 2019
Monterey
Don was born in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Wichita, Kansas where he attended Kansas State and earned a degree in Communications.
After completing a tour in the Armed Radio Forces Radio Broadcasting in Okinawa, Japan, Don and his family relocated to the Monterey Peninsula. He became the Program Director at KMBY 1240 AM located in the Historic Bear Flag building on Cannery Row in 1962.
Don's broadcasting career led him to larger radio markets such as Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco. He returned to the Monterey Peninsula as General Manager of KMBY FM in 1980 for a slower pace in life.
He returned and was a substitute teacher for the Salinas Unified, the Carmel Unified and the Pacfic Grove Unified School Districts during the 90's and early 2000 years.
Don rarely missed a Monterey Jazz Festival performance weekend.
Don leaves behind his wife, Euis Sumartini, to whom he was married for 22 years. He is also survived by his first wife and mother of his children, Annamarie Hofmann, and his daughters Juli (Joel) Hofman and Lori (Victor) Hofmann-Lurz and his 4 grandchildren Eva, Ivy, Isaac and Violet. He has one great grandson - Finn Gordon.
A radio station style memorial will be held near the Historic Bear Flag building on Cannery Row, near the old KMBY Radio station studios. For more information, contact [email protected] for detials.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 14, 2019