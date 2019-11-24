|
|
Donald Bowen
September 8, 1930 - November 18, 2019
Pebble Beach
Don Bowen passed away peacefully at home on November 18. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and, after spending three years in the Naval Reserve and four years in the Air Force during the Korean War, he attended Marquette University.
Don started his career in television in 1958 at station WXIX in Milwaukee in production and moved to sales. He was transferred by CBS Television to WCBS-TV in New York where he was sales research manager. Don's career continued in sales at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh and then with the Petry Company in New York, a television representative firm. When ABC-TV decided to form their own sales team for their five stations, he became one of the six original salesmen in New York. After two years, Don was the first one promoted to Sales Manager of WBKB-TV in Chicago, the ABC-owned television station. From there, he went to Blair Television in San Francisco and eventually became Vice-President and Manager of the Cox Broadcasting representative firm TELEREP in San Francisco.
After seven years at TELEREP, Don left television and went into real estate with Landmark Realty in sales and investing. He left Landmark for a short spell to be Sales Manager at KBHK-TV, the Kaiser station in San Francisco. In 1981, Don and his family moved to Pebble Beach and he started a commercial real estate firm, Carmel Business Sales. The firm became the top business sales company in the area and sold over 320 businesses and restaurants. He sold the company in 2005. Don was also known in the area for his radio show "Around Town" on KRML in Carmel and later on KNRY and KMBY-TV in Monterey where he did over 350 interviews.
Don is survived by his wife, Judy; his children, Kim, Scott and Tracey and four grandchildren.
Interment will take place at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Don's guest book and leave messages for his family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 24, 2019