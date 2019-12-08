Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bermudez Family Funerals
475 Washington St., A
Monterey, CA 93940
831-324-0404
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Semenoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald D. Semenoff


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald D. Semenoff Obituary
Donald D. Semenoff
November 5, 1937 - November 28, 2019
Seaside
Donald D. Semenoff passed away peacefully at Monterey Community Hospital on November 28, 2019.
He was born in Auburn, California November 5, 1937. Donald spent his teens and twenties living in San Francisco. He obtained his Master's Degree in the 60's.
He leaves behind his brother, Larry (Janice) Semenoff, his sister, Gloria (George) Zema and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Daniel and his wife Nancy.
He lived on his own terms. We will miss you Bubby!
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com


View the online memorial for Donald D. Semenoff
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bermudez Family Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -