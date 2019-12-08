|
|
Donald D. Semenoff
November 5, 1937 - November 28, 2019
Seaside
Donald D. Semenoff passed away peacefully at Monterey Community Hospital on November 28, 2019.
He was born in Auburn, California November 5, 1937. Donald spent his teens and twenties living in San Francisco. He obtained his Master's Degree in the 60's.
He leaves behind his brother, Larry (Janice) Semenoff, his sister, Gloria (George) Zema and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Daniel and his wife Nancy.
He lived on his own terms. We will miss you Bubby!
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
View the online memorial for Donald D. Semenoff
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 8, 2019