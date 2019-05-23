Rev. Donald Joseph Higgins, C.S.C.

February 18, 1935 - May 18, 2019

Stigmatine

The Reverend Donald J. Higgins, C.S.S., 84, died May 18, 2019, in Wellesley, Massachusetts in the 62nd year of his religious life and the 55th year of his priesthood. He had been lovingly cared for at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Residence.

Father Higgins was born in Boston on February 18, 1935, the son of the late Joseph F. and Margaret (Wilson) Higgins and attended public schools until entering the Stigmatine Minor Seminary in 1949, then located in Waltham. Father Higgins would make his first religious profession as a member of the Stigmatine Fathers and Brothers on June 22, 1956. He attended Catholic University in Washington D.C. where he studied philosophy and theology and was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree. Father Higgins was ordained in Springfield, Massachusetts by the Most Reverend Christopher Weldon on June 8, 1964.

Father Higgins had various pastoral assignments in both the United States and Canada. He had a deep and abiding devotion to our Blessed Mother. This led him to further theological studies at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas in Rome and from there he spent the final 30 years of his priesthood conducting retreats and parish missions. It was this devotion that led him to spend many happy years serving locally in the Diocese of Monterey. He was the summer vacation fill-in for Our Lady of Mt. Carmel parish, where he joyfully conducted multiple Marian retreats for several years. His deep love for and friendship with the Hentschel family, owners of Stonepine Estate in Carmel Valley, saw him spending many wonderful months as priest -in-residence, celebrating Masses and sacraments at the on-site chapel, dedicated to Mother Theresa. His genuine warmth and quick Irish wit endeared him to everyone he met. Only physical disability prevented him continuing in active ministry the last three years.

Father Higgins will be greatly missed by many. No one who knew him will doubt that his heavenly reward is assured.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Father Higgins will be at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5 East Main Street, Milford, MA on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. A calling hour will precede the Funeral Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Following Mass Father Higgins will be interred at the Stigmatine plot, which is part of Sacred Heart Cemetery, Medway Road (Rte. 109), Milford, MA.





