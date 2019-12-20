|
|
Donald Morse
91 years
Park Lane, Monterey, California
January 1, 1928 - December 8, 2019
Donald Franklin Morse was born in San Diego, CA. His father, a minister, and his wife had seven children, two of whom (Chuck and Walley) are still alive. Don became the father of four daughters (Sharon, Judy, Vicky and Linda) from his first marriage and two stepchildren (Robert and Sydney) from his second marriage. Throughout his life Don was a friend to all he encountered. He began his career with the YMCA in Chula Vista, traveling with youth groups throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Later he trained management groups in Alaska and Indonesia for ARCO and British Petroleum ending his career with work for the World Bank in Pakistan. Even into his early nineties he taught classes on aging and keeping happy and healthy at The Park Lane where he left many loving friends. A celebration of his life will be held January 17 at 2pm in The Park Lane.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 20, 2019