Donald PrinceMarch 3, 1927 - November 22, 2020Carmel ValleyDonald Allen Prince, 93 passed away peacefully in Carmel Valley on November 22, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1927, to Samuel and Margore Prince. Don grew up on the peninsula where he worked in his youth as a guide for his grandparents hunting and fishing lodge known as Prince's Camp. He was a multi-sport athlete at Monterey High. In 1944, he entered Stanford University and played basketball. He left college at the age of 17 to join the Navy. He served on the USS Shenandoah as a coder and while at sea, the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima.After the war, he attended MPC where he played football and basketball and earned hall of fame honors. It was there, Don was noticed by John Gardiner and he became a tennis teaching pro at Pebble Beach on and off for the next eleven years.In 1951, he transferred to U.C. Berkeley to earn his optometry degree. He opened an office in Carmel and resumed teaching tennis for Gardiner. In 1957, he helped Gardiner establish Carmel Valley Tennis Ranch and later left his optometry practice to become the first teaching pro at the ranch. In 1963, he started the tennis program at the Menlo Circus Club in Menlo Park. Over his 20 years as head tennis pro there, he coached numerous ranked juniors and secured scholarships for many of his star pupils.Don was also an Alaskan hunting guide. His favorite bush hunt was in the Brooks Range.While building his cabin on Buck Mountain, he resumed teaching at Gardiner's. Later, he became the first teaching pro at the Corral de Tierra Country Club where he retired at the age of 85.He spent the remainder of his days enjoying the wildlife and wildflowers on Buck Mountain. Don loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and hiking. He wrote poetry, built beautiful rock walls around his cabin and enjoyed milkshakes at the Running Iron.Don's friends would like to thank Charito and her staff at Villa Mirage for their love and exceptional care during his final years.